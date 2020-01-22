Sanders to hold Bon Iver, Vampire Weekend concerts in Iowa ahead of caucus

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders joins Biden atop 2020 Democratic field: poll The Hill's Morning Report - Trump trial begins with clashes, concessions Trump on Clinton's Sanders comments: 'She's the one that people don't like' MORE’s (I-Vt.) presidential campaign is hosting Bon Iver and Vampire Weekend concerts in Iowa the weekend before the state’s first-in-the-nation caucuses, his team announced on Wednesday.

Sanders will speak to attendees at both shows.

The Bon Iver concert will be held on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, and the acoustic Vampire Weekend one will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.

“I believe, unequivocally, that all people deserve support, love, and the freedom to choose how to live their own lives,” Justin Vernon of Bon Iver said in the announcement.

“There are promises in our constitutional language that are being superseded by money and greed in this country; I believe that Senator Sanders is the only one that has the pedigree, the experience, the courage, and the undying spirit to begin to put these obstacles of freedom to rest.”

The shows are open to the public and don’t require tickets. Entrance will be provided on a first come, first served basis.

Each show will have a VIP section reserved for volunteers who have knocked on more than 150 doors in Iowa.