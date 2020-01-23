Pro-Trump MyPillow inventor teases possible Minnesota gubernatorial run

MyPillow inventor Mike Lindell is eyeing a potential bid for Minnesota governor in 2022, he told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

“In case we do anything political, we’re setting up the stage,” Lindell told the Star Tribune in a Thursday profile promoting his recently published autobiography “What Are The Odds? From Crack Addict To CEO.”

The 58-year-old has been a longtime, vocal supporter of President Trump Donald John TrumpMnuchin knocks Greta Thunberg's activism: Study economics and then 'come back' to us The Hill's Morning Report - House prosecutes Trump as 'lawless,' 'corrupt' What to watch for on Day 3 of Senate impeachment trial MORE. Last March he said Trump was “chosen by God” to run for president against Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonCollins walks impeachment tightrope Hill.TV's Saagar Enjeti rips Sanders for 'inability to actually fight with bad actors' in party Hill.TV's Krystal Ball knocks Clinton's 'mean girl' comments against Sanders MORE in 2016.

Lindell, who is preparing a series of pro-Trump rallies across Minnesota, was recently spotted at a New Year's Eve party at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

“I’m even more all in,” Lindell said of his support for Trump. “Just because I know it is so important.”

Last year, he was recruited as a potential challenger to Sen. Tina Smith Tina Flint SmithSix mayors making a difference Klobuchar releases names of bundlers Living in limbo may end for Liberians in the US MORE (D-Minn.) and is now seen as a likely contender against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Timothy (Tim) James WalzMinnesota county votes to reject refugees Minnesota National Guard names victims of helicopter crash National Guard helicopter crash kills three MORE (D).

Lindell calls himself an “honorary chair” of the Trump campaign in Minnesota.