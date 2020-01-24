John Leguizamo joins the 'Yang Gang'

Actor John Leguizamo says he's "down for Yang Gang," endorsing 2020 White House hopeful Andrew Yang Andrew YangBiden, Sanders contend for top place in new national poll Yang: Trump followers 'kind of like me' Hillicon Valley — Presented by Philip Morris International — Bezos phone breach raises fears over Saudi hacking | Amazon seeks to halt Microsoft's work on 'war cloud' | Lawmakers unveil surveillance reform bill MORE.

The Democratic presidential candidate's campaign announced the "Latin History for Morons" star's support on Friday.

"Yang Gang is down for the Newyoricans, so I'm down for Yang Gang!" Leguizamo, 55, said in a statement.

The former tech entrepreneur praised Leguizamo, who's of Puerto Rican descent and grew up in New York.

“John has brought Latino stories to the forefront, encouraging millions to be proud of their heritage," Yang said in his campaign's announcement touting Leguizamo's endorsement. "In the aftermath of the hurricane in Puerto Rico, John worked hard to make sure our fellow Americans were not forgotten. I’m proud that John is joining our cause, and I know we can achieve great things together on issues that we’re both passionate about."

Leguizamo has been an outspoken critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff pleads to Senate GOP: 'Right matters. And the truth matters.' Anita Hill to Iowa crowd: 'Statute of limitations' for Biden apology is 'up' Sen. Van Hollen releases documents from GAO investigation MORE.

"We're in dark times. We're in troubled times. And our lives are at stake," he said during a 2018 interview. "I just feel like Trump came out and instantly attacked Latin people. I felt attacked, I felt diminished, and I felt like I got to step up and speak out."

Yang has racked up a slew of celebrity supporters in recent weeks, with Dave Chappelle, Donald Glover and Ken Jeong all saying they're rooting on the 2020 candidate.