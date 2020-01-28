Tim Gunn endorses Bloomberg, joins his LGBTQ+ leadership council

Tim Gunn says Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergSteyer would have owed M more in taxes under lawmakers' proposal: liberal group Majority sees no ties between business experience and political success Fifth congressional Democrat backs Bloomberg in 2020 race MORE can "make it work" ... as the country's next commander in chief.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate's campaign announced Tuesday that the former "Project Runway" judge is one of Bloomberg's high-profile supporters.

"The fight for LGBTQ+ rights didn’t end with our marriage equality victory in the Supreme Court,” Gunn said in a statement about his endorsement of the former New York mayor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Five years later, it’s still legal in many states for an employer to fire an LGBTQ+ person based on their sexual orientation or gender identity," the host of Amazon's "Making the Cut" said. "Mike Bloomberg knows this runs counter to America’s fundamental values of equality, liberty, and justice. And he has the compassion and courage of his convictions to fight for what’s right.”

Bloomberg's campaign said it would unveil a "comprehensive policy to ensure equal treatment of all LGBTQ+ Americans in the workplace and their communities" on Tuesday.

Gunn, along with fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi, will also join an LGBTQ+ leadership council and outreach program for Bloomberg's campaign.

Bloomberg has accrued a slew of celebrity endorsements for his self-funded White House run, including from "Judge Judy" Sheindlin, actor Michael Douglas and former "Law and Order" star Sam Waterston.