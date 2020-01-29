The Strokes to hold pro-Sanders concert ahead of New Hampshire primary

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersNew campaign ad goes after Sanders by mentioning heart attack Biden on whether Sanders can unify party as nominee: 'It depends' Steyer rebukes Biden for arguing with supporter he thought was Sanders voter MORE (I-Vt.) is teaming up with The Strokes for a get-out-the-vote push on the eve of the New Hampshire primary.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate announced a Feb. 10 concert in the Granite State on Wednesday, tweeting to his more than 10 million followers that he would appear with the "Last Nite" performers at the Whittemore Center Arena in Durham the night before the state's Democratic primary.

The tweet included a play on the rock band's logo, with a silhouette of Sanders.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Hampshire: join our Get Out the Vote Concert Rally with @thestrokes on February 10th! Together, we can win this primary, defeat Trump, and transform the country into one that works for all.



RSVP here: https://t.co/k3PWSSyAYt pic.twitter.com/BjEQi1SPXe — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 29, 2020

The White House hopeful has amassed a substantial musical following, with Cardi B, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus among his high-profile supporters.

Later this week, the bands Vampire Weekend and Bon Iver are poised to headline a series of Sanders rallies in Iowa ahead of the Democratic caucuses there on Monday.