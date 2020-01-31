Buttigieg to sit down with Colbert between Iowa and New Hampshire

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Memo: Trump tries to steal Democrats' thunder in Iowa Democrats make closing arguments to Iowa voters Trump mocks 2020 Democrats during Iowa campaign rally MORE is poised to make a late-night TV appearance next week, just between the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary.

The former South Bend, Ind., mayor will be a guest on CBS’s "The Late Show" on Thursday, the network announced Friday.

The White House hopeful will sit down with host Stephen Colbert on the eve of the eighth Democratic presidential debate on Feb. 7, days ahead of New Hampshire's Feb. 11 primary and after Iowans vote on Monday.

Buttigieg polls among the top-four candidates in both the first caucuses and first primary of the 2020 cycle, alongside Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Buttigieg and the other 2020 presidential candidates have been fixtures on the late-night landscape during their White House bids. Buttigieg last appeared on Colbert's show in September.