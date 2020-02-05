John Mellencamp cuts ad for Bloomberg: He'll 'take the fight directly to Trump'

Mellencamp appears in an ad for the 2020 presidential candidate's campaign released Wednesday.

In the spot, the singer is seen holding his guitar as his 1985 hit "Small Town" begins to play.

"In small-town America, dreams hold fast, but good jobs seem like a thing of the past, and more and more of our kids have to leave in search of opportunity," a narrator says.

"Mike Bloomberg knows a little something about opportunity. As a business leader and mayor he created hundreds of thousands of good paying jobs," the ad says.

No one knows Small Town America like Indiana’s @johnmellencamp. He’s spent his life telling the stories of the people that live there and that work there.



But small towns in America are struggling. As president, I promise to fight for them. pic.twitter.com/vHMR7V9BRk — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 5, 2020



“The stakes are too high to not nominate the candidate who will take the fight directly to Trump,” Mellencamp said in a statement announcing his support for Bloomberg, New York City's former mayor.

“From small towns to big cities, Mike Bloomberg has the experience to represent all Americans," the 68-year-old Farm Aid co-founder and "Jack and Diane" singer said.

Bloomberg has garnered the support of several high-profile names since announcing his self-funded White House bid, including TV's "Judge Judy" Sheindlin, fashion guru Tim Gunn and actor Michael Douglas.