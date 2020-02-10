Michael Douglas says some of Kirk Douglas's 'last words' were backing Bloomberg

Some of Kirk Douglas’s last words were a message of support for Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergWhat the Republican victory lap means for the Democratic Party Buttigieg targeting seven Super Tuesday states with ad campaign Democrats ramp up attacks on opponents in final pitch before New Hampshire MORE’s presidential campaign, according to the late actor’s son Michael Douglas.

The “Spartacus” star and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient died last week at 103.

At the opening of Bloomberg’s campaign office for his White House bid in Madison, Wis., over the weekend, a day after the elder Douglas’s funeral, Michael Douglas shared some of his father’s “last words” while he was in the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mike [Bloomberg] can get it done,” Douglas quoted his father as saying of the former New York mayor, local alt-weekly Isthmus reported Sunday.

Douglas told attendees at the campaign office launch that Bloomberg has “a proven record.”

“He has done more as a private citizen and as a mayor than most any congressman or senator [or] elected official. This is a great, great guy,” the “Wall Street” actor continued.

“This is a rare, rare moment. I haven’t felt like this since John Kennedy John Neely KennedyMORE,” Douglas, 75, said.

Kirk Douglas, a lifelong Democrat, said during a 2017 interview that he didn’t vote for President Trump Donald John TrumpBrad Pitt quips he has more time to give Oscars speech than John Bolton had to testify Trump under pressure to renew last nuke treaty with Russia Trump to request 6 percent domestic cuts in .8 trillion budget MORE in the 2016 presidential election.

Michael Douglas announced he was backing Bloomberg’s presidential run last month, lauding him as “one of the greatest candidates in the history of our elections.”