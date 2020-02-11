Kevin Costner makes NH push for Buttigieg: 'His voice will carry through'

Kevin Costner is doing a media blitz for former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat Bill Weld secures one Iowa delegate in longshot primary challenge to Trump Political tourists swarm New Hampshire MORE as voting in New Hampshire's primary gets underway, and he's defending speaking out politically as a Hollywood star.

"I'm an actor. It's like, why should you be talking about politics? That's an easy place to go," Costner said in an interview Monday with WBZ-TV.

"But I pay taxes. I have children. It matters to me the life, the world that they're gonna inherit," the "Field of Dreams" star said. "And I don't like the direction we're going."

Costner appeared at a campaign rally for Buttigieg on Monday in the Granite State on the eve of the nation’s first presidential primary. It's not the only campaigning the 65-year-old performer has done for the former mayor — he also took to the stage at a Buttigieg event in Iowa last month.

"Politics is a thing that a lot of us don't get involved in," Costner said Tuesday in an interview with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle, "and what we realize once in a while is by not getting involved, politics can run right over you."

"I like to believe his voice will carry through," Costner, who supported then-Sen. Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaPresident Trump has now shown Americans he knows who we are Trump envisions beefed up Treasury Department in budget proposal The Hill's Morning Report - Sanders, Buttigieg do battle in New Hampshire MORE (D-Ill.) in the 2008 presidential election, said of Buttigieg.

Buttigieg brought additional star power to New Hampshire, too. Actor Michael J. Fox was with the White House hopeful during an event over the weekend. "We have a very stable Rhodes scholar," the "Back to the Future" actor quipped of Buttigieg at Keene State College.

Other entertainers have also headed to the state to offer some high-profile support for their candidates of choice. Former "Sex and the City" actress and onetime New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon spoke at a Monday campaign rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump tweets scene from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' featuring 'Make America Great Again' hat Trump holds New Hampshire campaign rally on the eve of primary Bill Weld secures one Iowa delegate in longshot primary challenge to Trump MORE (I-Vt.), and Ashley Judd was in town rooting on Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPolitical tourists swarm New Hampshire Klobuchar attracts big crowds in primary's final days Democratic senators press Amazon over injury rates MORE's (D-Mass.) presidential bid.