Band Portugal. The Man to join Sanders at campaign event in Tacoma

The alternative-indie rock band Portugal. The Man will join Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren highlights work with Obama, Harry Reid in new Nevada ad Union leader: Bloomberg can go all the way Biden on Univision: Deporting 3 million 'was a big mistake' MORE (I-Vt.) for a rally in Tacoma, Wash.

The 2020 presidential hopeful will speak at the campaign event alongside Rep. Pramila Jayapal Pramila JayapalBloomberg builds momentum on Capitol Hill with new endorsements House Democrats' immigration bill would use tax dollars to import crime to America House panel advances bipartisan surprise billing legislation despite divisions MORE (D-Wash.) on Monday evening.

Jayapal endorsed Sanders last month, saying "he has a clarity on policy prescriptions that goes right to the heart of what working people need," according to a previous report.

Actor Tim Robbins will also speak at the rally after a performance from Portugal. The Man.

The Sanders campaign has had various musicians and artists join him along the campaign trail. In January, other acts such as Bon Iver and Vampire Weekend performed in Iowa ahead of the caucuses.

Last week, The Strokes opened up for Sanders the night before the New Hampshire primary vote.

best moment from the strokes x bernie rally pic.twitter.com/cBWRQV5I4r — steven (@recordcult) February 11, 2020

The Strokes, fronted by singer Julian Casablancas, performed their early 2000s classic "New York City Cops" and invited fans to climb onto the stage, causing a massive pileup of people dancing on the platform.