Jack Black endorses Elizabeth Warren

Actor and musician Jack Black endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenJack Black endorses Elizabeth Warren Democrats view Sanders as having best shot to defeat Trump: poll Poll: Biden, Sanders tied in Texas, followed by Warren MORE’s (D-Mass.) presidential bid on Monday.

The comedic celebrity said he’s “all in” for Warren in an endorsement shared on Twitter.

Black’s celebrity backing comes as Warren and her primary opponents prepare for their next battle in Saturday’s South Carolina primary, with a debate in the state on Tuesday.

Warren did not clinch the first- or second-place spot in the first three voting states, but the progressive senator had an influx of donations after a strong performance in last week’s Nevada debate.

Warren has received several celebrity endorsements for her campaign, including from “Queer Eye’s” Jonathan Van Ness and from U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe.