Jack Black endorses Elizabeth Warren

Actor and musician Jack Black endorsed Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenJack Black endorses Elizabeth Warren Democrats view Sanders as having best shot to defeat Trump: poll Poll: Biden, Sanders tied in Texas, followed by Warren MORE’s (D-Mass.) presidential bid on Monday.
The comedic celebrity said he’s “all in” for Warren in an endorsement shared on Twitter.
#WarrenTime pic.twitter.com/WjyWlH0WeD— Jack Black (@jackblack) February 24, 2020
Black’s celebrity backing comes as Warren and her primary opponents prepare for their next battle in Saturday’s South Carolina primary, with a debate in the state on Tuesday.
Warren did not clinch the first- or second-place spot in the first three voting states, but the progressive senator had an influx of donations after a strong performance in last week’s Nevada debate.
Warren has received several celebrity endorsements for her campaign, including from “Queer Eye’s” Jonathan Van Ness and from U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe.