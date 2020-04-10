Kristin Chenoweth, Billy Porter to appear in virtual fundraiser for Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSteyer endorses Biden for president Sanders 2020 press secretary: Democratic leadership interested in 'corporate status quo' or 'they're planning to replace Joe' Biden joins calls to release racial breakdowns of coronavirus cases, deaths MORE is hosting a virtual fundraiser with some star-power backup: Billy Porter, Kristin Chenoweth and Melissa Etheridge are all poised to appear at an event for the 2020 White House hopeful.

Tickets for the April 23 campaign event start at $1,000, according to an invitation, with supporters offering $20,000 or more being listed as co-hosts.

In addition to the TV, Broadway and music stars, tennis great Billie Jean King is also booked as a "special guest."

Although his Hollywood support wasn't originally as strong as some of the rest of the 2020 Democratic field, plenty of performers have indicated they're rooting for Biden in November, including Cher, director Rob Reiner, Alec Baldwin, Barbra Streisand Barbara (Barbra) Joan StreisandBarbra Streisand pens anti-Trump op-ed: 'America could be extinguished if he's given another four years' Democrats battle for Hollywood's cash New York woman pleads guilty to stealing 0K from NYPD charity MORE and Tom Hanks.

"In light of the situation with COVID-19, please join Vice President Joe Biden for this virtual event," says the invite, which calls it a "fabulous evening" with the presumptive Democratic nominee.

The celeb-filled fundraiser is one of several digital events the former vice president's campaign has announced amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has kept millions of Americans at home.

Sources told The Hill earlier this week that Biden's campaign is planning to host a "virtual fireside chat" next week, as well as two other online fundraisers this month.