Joe Biden does 'face mask awareness' TikTok video with WaPo

Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenLifting our voices — and votes Longtime Democratic pollster: Warren 'obvious solution' for Biden's VP pick Biden will help close out Texas Democrats' virtual convention: report MORE collaborated with The Washington Post Thursday to create a "face mask awareness" video for TikTok.
The humorous short features Dave Jorgenson, a video producer, editor and writer for the Post, walking his dog outside before Biden pops up on his phone screen, calling him out for not wearing a mask in public during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Dave, what the hell? I told you to wear your mask outside," Biden says in the video.
Today’s first @washingtonpost quarantine TikTok features face mask awareness with @JoeBiden https://t.co/JTZJOZDqTb pic.twitter.com/fDAmurJ9Vn— Dave Jorgenson (@davejorgenson) May 28, 2020
The skit follows just days after the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee updated his Facebook and Twitter avatars to a picture of him wearing a mask and tweeted, "Wear a mask."
Biden was also seen wearing a mask to a Memorial Day ceremony Monday as his campaign attempts to show a sharp contrast between President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump marks 'very sad milestone' of 100K coronavirus deaths DOJ: George Floyd death investigation a 'top priority' Lifting our voices — and votes MORE, who has been seen without one in public on multiple occasions.
The former VP criticized Trump for not wearing a mask in public and not setting a good example.
"Presidents are supposed to lead, not engage in folly and be falsely masculine," Biden said Tuesday.