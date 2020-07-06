Biden campaign to take over 'Supernatural' star's Instagram for interview

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump second-term plans remain a mystery to GOP Susan Rice: Trump picks Putin over troops 'even when it comes to the blood of American service members' Does Donald Trump even want a second term? MORE’s campaign is leveraging celebrities' social media followings for interviews, kicking off Monday with a Q&A led by “Supernatural” actor Misha Collins.

Collins announced on Twitter that he will have a conversation with the Biden campaign’s senior adviser, Karine Jean-Pierre, on Monday afternoon on his Instagram account, which has 4.2 million followers.

“Monday @ 3:30 PM ET, I’ll be LIVE on Instagram with @JoeBiden’s senior campaign advisor @K_JeanPierre for a sneak-peek into the future of America. (We’ll also admit our weird COVID hobbies.) If you have a question for me to pose, ask below. See you there!,” Collins tweeted Sunday.

Monday @ 3:30 PM ET, I’ll be LIVE on Instagram with @JoeBiden’s senior campaign advisor @K_JeanPierre for a sneak-peek into the future of America. (We’ll also admit our weird COVID hobbies.) If you have a question for me to pose, ask below. See you there! https://t.co/1Z9DoNlc37 pic.twitter.com/VxJYDHpnSB — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) July 5, 2020

The Biden campaign is planning to do similar interviews with a range of celebrities as part of its #TeamJoeTalks initiative, according to the campaign.

The conversations will include one between “West Wing” actor Bradley Whitford and Stacey Abrams, who is considered one of Biden’s potential running mates, about voting rights. Celebrity chef Tom Colicchio and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangHillicon Valley: Justice Department announces superseding indictment against WikiLeaks' Assange | Facebook ad boycott gains momentum | FBI sees spike in coronavirus-related cyber threats | Boston city government bans facial recognition technology The Hill's Campaign Report: Progressives feel momentum after primary night Clinton, Buttigieg among Democrats set to hold virtual events for Biden MORE are among the other celebrities set to be included in the initiative, according to the campaign.

Axios first reported about the new initiative.

"They all have audiences that we are tapping into," Adrienne Elrod, who joined the Biden campaign last month to manage outreach initiatives with high-profile supporters, told Axios. "People are still at home, living on their phones."

--Updated at 10:51 a.m.