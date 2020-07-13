James Taylor knocks Trump as 'inept and corrupt narcissist' in Biden fundraising email

Grammy-winning singer James Taylor slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpDavis: Supreme Court decision is bad news for Trump, good news for Vance Meadows trying to root out suspected White House leakers by feeding them info: Axios Pressley hits DeVos over reopening schools: 'I wouldn't trust you to care for a house plant let alone my child' MORE in a Monday fundraising email for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenDavis: Supreme Court decision is bad news for Trump, good news for Vance Teachers face off against Trump on school reopenings Biden wins Puerto Rico primary MORE, calling Trump "a puffed-up, self-absorbed, all-hat-and-no-cattle cowboy."

“I don't say this lightly, but it's become more and more clear that Donald Trump is an inept and corrupt narcissist. And rather than facing the challenge of leading America through a national crisis, he's refused to take responsibility and started lashing out at others,” Taylor said in the email to Biden supporters.

“We can't afford four more years of a man who cares more about his own power and celebrity than he does about the health and success of our country,” Taylor added.

The musician lauded Biden as the “kind of leader we need right now” and urged people to “stay in this fight” and donate to his campaign.

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign was not immediately available for comment.

Recent polls have shown Biden leading or neck and neck with Trump in key battleground states and holding consistent leads nationwide. Biden and Trump are statistically tied in Arizona and Texas, and Biden is leading the president in Florida, according to a CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday.

A separate Dallas Morning News-University of Texas-Tyler poll released Sunday found Biden with a 5-point lead over Trump in Texas, which hasn't voted for a Democratic presidential candidate in more than 40 years.