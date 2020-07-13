Chance the Rapper voiced his support for Kanye West Kanye Omari WestTrump: 'Shouldn't be hard' for Kanye West to take away votes from Biden Trump on Kanye West's presidential run: 'He is always going to be for us' Kanye West says he had coronavirus MORE’s presidential bid Monday on Twitter, saying he trusts West more than presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenDavis: Supreme Court decision is bad news for Trump, good news for Vance Teachers face off against Trump on school reopenings Biden wins Puerto Rico primary MORE.

Chance, who was featured on West’s 2017 song “Ultralight Beam,” wrote, “And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh.”

He was met with a wave of backlash when he followed up by asking his followers, “Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why?”

Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna “get trump out” but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better?? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Six hours later, more than 12,000 people had replied, and the Chicago rapper became a trending topic on Twitter.

“I understand,” Chance wrote. “Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way.”

West announced he was running for president on the Fourth of July, though he has not filed any official paperwork and so far is not set to appear on any state’s ballots.

While he generated a media frenzy, his candidacy is not being taken seriously by most political experts.

Chance the Rapper responded to the backlash from his initial comments, writing, "Ok this is me slowly trying to get down from this hill without falling and dying: Whoever you vote for I hope they abolish the prison system as we know it, honor black reparations and all treaties with Indigenous folk and lastly end homelessness."

Chance used his moment as a trending topic to promote reparations for Black Americans, prison abolition, universal basic income and housing and education reform.

Ok this is me slowly trying to get down from this hill without falling and dying:

Whoever you vote for I hope they abolish the prison system as we know it, honor black reparations and all treaties with Indigenous folk and lastly end homelessness. Whomever that may be God bless em — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020