Kanye West is pushing to get on the presidential ballot in several states, including crucial swing states Wisconsin and Ohio, The Intelligencer reported on Monday.

West hired the petitioning company Let the Voters Decide to assist in gathering signatures ahead of filing deadlines this week. In Wisconsin, the rapper would need to obtain 2,000 signatures by Tuesday at 5 p.m., and in Ohio, he would need 5,000 signatures by Wednesday at 5 p.m.

West, who announced his bid on July 4, is also making effort to get his name on the ballot in West Virginia and Arkansas, where he would need 7,000 and 1,000 signatures, respectively, by Monday, according to the magazine.

If he is successful, Ohio and Wisconsin will be the first presidential swing states where West would appear on the ballot. The rapper had attempted to ramp up support in Florida for a filing but backed down.

West has filed to appear on the Oklahoma presidential ballot, but he failed to meet the deadline in South Carolina, even though he held a rally in the state the day before, along with North Carolina, New Mexico, Texas, Michigan, Florida and Indiana.

The rapper also submitted the needed number of signatures for the Illinois, New Jersey and Missouri ballots, but The Intelligencer noted he may not appear on the ballot in any of these states.

West faces allegations of election fraud in New Jersey over his signature submissions, and Illinois officials are also challenging his signatures and paperwork.

He is picking up his signature collection as more than a dozen states have deadlines for filing in the next week.

West, who is married to Kim Kardashian West, received only 2 percent of the vote in a poll last month.

He filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on July 16.

His South Carolina presidential rally, his first, gained attention after he claimed that Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.”