Kanye West withdraws petition to appear on New Jersey ballot

Rapper and media mogul Kanye West Kanye Omari WestKanye West seeking to get on the ballot in swing states Wisconsin, Ohio: report NJ Democrat challenges Kanye West's petition signatures to appear on presidential ballot Wider impact of COVID: Some voids will be forever, some need not be MORE has decided to withdraw his petition to appear on New Jersey’s 2020 ballot as a presidential candidate, according to emails between a judge and his campaign, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

“At this time, Kanye 2020 has no further option than to regrettably withdraw from New Jersey and cease further efforts to place Mr. West’s name on the New Jersey ballot,” an email from Monday reportedly said.

“I will consider this email as a request for a withdrawal of your petition to be placed in nomination for the President of the United States in the State of New Jersey,” Judge Gail Cookson replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

The back-and-forth comes after attorney Scott Salmon, a registered Democrat, took issue last month with West’s New Jersey petition to get on the ballot, calling it "deficient" and alleging some signatures were incomplete while others appear to have almost identical handwriting.

“I am glad that the Kanye campaign has realized that their petition was so deficient that it wasn’t even worth defending,” Salmon told the AP. “It sort of highlights the fact that it shouldn’t have been submitted in the first place.”

West has run an unconventional campaign since announcing his intention to seek the nation’s highest office on July 4, a launch that included sharing a photo on Twitter depicting his face on Mount Rushmore.

The 43-year-old, who had previously vocally supported President Trump Donald John TrumpWhite House sued over lack of sign language interpreters at coronavirus briefings Wife blames Trump, lack of masks for husband's coronavirus death in obit: 'May Karma find you all' Trump authorizes reduced funding for National Guard coronavirus response through 2020 MORE and visited him at the White House, is reportedly pushing to appear on multiple states’ ballots, including several with general election deadlines this week.