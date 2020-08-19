Andy Cohen to host Democratic convention after-party featuring celebrity performances

Bravo host Andy Cohen will host a virtual Democratic National Convention after-party on Thursday featuring celebrity appearances and performances.

The host of "Watch What Happens Live" will be “dropping into the homes” of celebrities and activists across the country for varying segments, convention organizers said Wednesday.

The event is scheduled to start at 11 p.m. after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate Obama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Jill Biden gives personal portrait of husband Joe MORE is set to deliver remarks closing out the convention.

Celebrity appearances will include Alyssa Milano, Aubrey Plaza, Jaime Camil, Jason George, Elena Delle Donne, Keith Powell, Liza Koshy, Neil Casey, Michelle Kwan Michelle Wingshan KwanOlympic figure skater Michelle Kwan makes Iowa appearances for Biden Skater Michelle Kwan joins Clinton campaign Ex-Olympian under fire for soda ad MORE and Zooey Deschanel.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE, Sen. Chris Coons Christopher (Chris) Andrew CoonsDemocrats officially nominate Biden for president The Hill's Convention Report: Democrats gear up for Day Two of convention Trump says he'll sign USPS funding if Democrats make concessions MORE (D-Del.) and Biden campaign adviser Symone Sanders Symone SandersBiden clarifies comments comparing African American and Latino communities Biden criticized for comparing Latino and African American diversity Biden campaign plans red-state media blitz MORE are also expected to make an appearance, according to the convention’s announcement.

The after-party will be livestreamed across the Democratic National Committee and Biden campaign’s social media platforms.