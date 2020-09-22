Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Hart among celebs highlighting National Voter Registration Day

Jennifer Aniston and other Hollywood stars are pushing people to get to the polls, and urging them to participate in National Voter Registration Day in order to "put out the dumpster fire that is 2020."

The former "Friends" star was one of several high-profile celebrities to mark Tuesday, which is National Voter Registration Day, with a social media post.

In a message to her more than 35 million Instagram followers, Aniston referenced her Emmys appearance on Sunday in which she attempted to put out a fire during one of the awards show's sketches.

Actors Jessica Biel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt also put out calls to get registered:

Today’s #NationalVoterRegistrationDay. Pause whatever you’re doing for a moment to update your voter registration. It shouldn’t take you more than two minutes, and it’s never been more important. You can do it online here: https://t.co/iZ1pLgPDwc — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) September 22, 2020

"Saturday Night Live" alum Will Forte, meanwhile, demonstrated a unique skill in his plea for Americans to register to vote:

Happy National Voter Registration Day Eve! It’s so fast and easy, why not just do it right here, right now: https://t.co/tZp9QlxWuf #InTheTimeItTakes pic.twitter.com/COuxNjCHn6 — Will Forte (@OrvilleIV) September 21, 2020

Several entertainment figures — including John Legend, Alyssa Milano and Kevin Hart, among others — lent their voices to a voter registration push from SiriusXM:

—Updated at 3:13 p.m.