Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Hart among celebs highlighting National Voter Registration Day
© Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston and other Hollywood stars are pushing people to get to the polls, and urging them to participate in National Voter Registration Day in order to "put out the dumpster fire that is 2020."

The former "Friends" star was one of several high-profile celebrities to mark Tuesday, which is National Voter Registration Day, with a social media post. 

In a message to her more than 35 million Instagram followers, Aniston referenced her Emmys appearance on Sunday in which she attempted to put out a fire during one of the awards show's sketches.

ADVERTISEMENT
 
Taylor SwiftTaylor Alison SwiftCelebrities offer exclusive experiences in campaign to mobilize young voters The Hill's 12:30 Report: First Kennedy to lose a Massachusetts election Taylor Swift: Trump's 'calculated dismantling' of USPS proves he's trying to 'blatantly cheat' election MORE reminded her 140 million followers on her Instagram Story to register ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election, saying, "We need everyone, and it is more important than I can even possibly say."

Actors Jessica Biel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt also put out calls to get registered:

ADVERTISEMENT

"Saturday Night Live" alum Will Forte, meanwhile, demonstrated a unique skill in his plea for Americans to register to vote:

Several entertainment figures — including John Legend, Alyssa Milano and Kevin Hart, among others — lent their voices to a voter registration push from SiriusXM:

—Updated at 3:13 p.m.

Tags Jennifer Aniston Alyssa Milano John Legend Taylor Swift Voter registration 2020 2020 election