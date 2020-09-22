Willie Nelson playing at virtual fundraiser for Hickenlooper

Willie Nelson is among artists set to play at a virtual fundraiser for Colorado Democratic Senate candidate John Hickenlooper John HickenlooperGardner on court vacancy: Country needs to mourn Ginsburg 'before the politics begin' Vulnerable GOP incumbents embrace filling Supreme Court seat this year GOP campaign director: 'There's no doubt that Republicans will control the Senate' MORE, who is locked in a close race with Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerGraham: GOP will confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee before the election Gardner signals support for taking up Supreme Court nominee this year Tumultuous court battle upends fight for Senate MORE (R).

The virtual concert, deemed “Hick-a-palooza,” will be held next Wednesday for donors backing the former Colorado governor's Senate bid.

Other artists participating include Bonnie Raitt, Dave Matthews, Nathaniel Rateliff, Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, Michael Franti, Spirit of Grace, The Reminders and Raquel Garcia, according to an event description on the online fundraising platform ActBlue.

"While we might not be able to go to music festivals this year, on September 30th John Hickenlooper will bring together a variety of musical acts for a one-time virtual concert exclusively for campaign volunteers and supporters,” organizers of the fundraiser wrote in a statement, according to The Denver Post.

Gardner is one of the most vulnerable GOP senators up for reelection this year, though a poll released earlier this month found a tightening race, with Hickenlooper leading Gardner by 5 points – 51 percent to 46 percent – the narrowest lead yet for the Democrat.

The Cook Political Report rates the race a “toss up.”

The two candidates have most recently clashed over President Trump Donald John TrumpBubba Wallace to be driver of Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin NASCAR team Graham: GOP will confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee before the election Southwest Airlines, unions call for six-month extension of government aid MORE's decision to put forward a nominee to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgGraham: GOP will confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee before the election Trump puts Supreme Court fight at center of Ohio rally The Memo: Dems face balancing act on SCOTUS fight MORE’s seat on the Supreme Court just weeks before the election.

Gardner said Monday he will not oppose taking up a Supreme Court nominee this year. Hickenlooper hit Gardner on his decision, pointing to Republicans' move in 2016 to block the nomination of Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandGraham: GOP will confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee before the election Trump puts Supreme Court fight at center of Ohio rally The Memo: Dems face balancing act on SCOTUS fight MORE, then-President Obama's final pick for the high court.

“In 2016, Senator Gardner set a clear standard that the people should have a voice in the selection of the next Supreme Court Justice – but now he broke it to stand with the president at the expense of Colorado, as he’s done 100 percent of the time,” Hickenlooper said in a statement.

Democrats have widely accused Republicans of being hypocritical in moving to support a nominee from Trump just weeks ahead of the election despite blocking Obama's nominee to succeed conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in early 2016, months before that year's election.

Republicans have dismissed accusations of hypocrisy, arguing that there is a historical precedent set to vote on the president’s nominee.