President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump and Biden's plans would both add to the debt, analysis finds Trump says he will back specific relief measures hours after halting talks Trump lashes out at FDA over vaccine guidelines MORE's campaign says it has a ticket for Wednesday night's vice presidential debate reserved for Tupac Shakur, since Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisOvernight Defense: Top military officers quarantine after positive COVID case | Distracted pilot, tech issues led to F-35 crash It matters: Kamala Harris and the VP debate CDC director says it's safe for Pence to take part in debate MORE (D-Calif.) recently referred to him as her favorite rapper alive.

"We have left a ticket for Tupac Shakur," Trump's senior campaign adviser Jason Miller reportedly told press on a call Wednesday previewing the debate between Vice President Pence and Harris in Salt Lake City.

"I'm personally more of a Biggie fan," Miller quipped, according to reports, but if Shakur is still alive, "we will have a ticket for Tupac."

Shakur, who used the stage name 2Pac, was killed in 1996 at 25.

Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign's communications director, confirmed a reporter's tweet indicating a ticket was being left for Shakur and that it was not a joke.

True https://t.co/mascSb4L37 — Tim Murtaugh - Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) October 7, 2020

The move is a dig at Harris, who was asked last month at the NAACP's virtual convention about her favorite still-living rapper.

After Harris quickly named 2Pac, moderator Angela Rye reminded her that the famed rapper was no longer among the living. Harris said with a laugh, "Not alive. I know, I keep doing that!"