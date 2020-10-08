“Hamilton” creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda is starring in a new ad to boost support for Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE among Puerto Ricans living in Florida.

The $500,000 Spanish-language ad released Thursday was created as part of former New York City Mayor Micheal Bloomberg’s (D) campaign to help Biden in the nation's largest swing state. The ad will air on Spanish-language channels in Tampa and Orlando with support from United for Progress PAC, a progressive committee that targets Latino voters, ABC News reported Thursday.

The ad highlights Biden’s contributions to the Affordable Care Act and the economic recovery after the Great Recession and his pledge to assist Puerto Rico through its economic restoration and recovery from natural disasters.

"We need to vote for Joe Biden as president so he can help unify the country, take our small businesses forward and respect and help the Puerto Ricans on the island," Miranda says in Spanish in the ad.

Miranda also committed to work with Bloomberg on several other Spanish- and English-language radio ads for United for Progress PAC that will run through Election Day, according to ABC News.

Bloomberg has designated $100 million to assist Biden in Florida, specifically with Latino and Black voters, and has already aired television ads criticizing President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE on a number of issues, including his comments about Puerto Rico.

Surveys of the swing state show a Biden lead, with a survey from Quinnipiac University Poll showing Biden ahead of Trump by 11 points among likely voters and 14 points among Hispanic voters.

But a Reuters-Ipsos poll released this week found a closer race, with the Democratic nominee leading by 4 points.

The president won Florida 49 percent to 47 percent in 2016.