Kanye West Kanye Omari WestJuan Williams: Democrats need to bury their divisions Court keeps Kanye West off Virginia ballot Twitter removes Kanye West tweet suggesting followers harass journalist MORE is calling on the country to vote for him as a write-in candidate in the first political ad for his long-shot White House bid.

"We as a people will revive our nation's commitment to faith," the "Yeezus" rapper said in the ad released Monday.

"By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people, God intends us to be," West says in front of an image of a waving American flag.

ADVERTISEMENT

A message at the end of the ad urges voters to "write in Kanye West."

West only announced his presidential campaign in July, and has used at least $6 million in his own funds on the effort, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

The rap and fashion mogul, running under the Birthday Party, has failed to make the ballot in most states and has polled in the low single digits when included in surveys.

The 43-year-old entertainer, who has said he has bipolar disorder, also recently unveiled a campaign website featuring a ten-point presidential platform and 2020 gear, including $80 "Vote Kanye" hoodies.

It's not the first time West has pushed for a write-in candidacy. Last week, he tweeted to his nearly 31 million followers:

ADVERTISEMENT

Friends writing me in pic.twitter.com/bC4NvFBWB5 — ye (@kanyewest) October 9, 2020

West had previously been a vocal supporter of President Trump Donald John TrumpDes Moines mayor says he's worried about coronavirus spread at Trump rally Judiciary Committee Democrats pen second letter to DOJ over Barrett disclosures: 'raises more questions that it answers' Trump asks campaign to schedule daily events for him until election: report MORE's and famously visited the Oval Office in 2018.

In an interview in August, West said he was "not denying" that his campaign, whose state-level ballot efforts have been linked to GOP operatives, is seeking to hurt the candidacy of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump asks campaign to schedule daily events for him until election: report White House pushes to hold next week's canceled debate Trump hoping to strike last-minute nuclear arms deal with Putin before election: report MORE.