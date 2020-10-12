'Hamilton' cast to reunite for Biden fundraiser

The original cast of "Hamilton" doesn't want to give away its shot at putting Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump asks campaign to schedule daily events for him until election: report White House pushes to hold next week's canceled debate Trump hoping to strike last-minute nuclear arms deal with Putin before election: report MORE in the White House, reuniting for a fundraiser for the former vice president's campaign.

The Democratic presidential nominee's campaign on Monday announced an upcoming fundraiser featuring much of "Hamilton's" original Broadway players, including creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, Leslie Odom, Jr., Christopher Jackson, Okieriete Onadowa and Javier Muñoz.

"Hamilton" made its Broadway debut in 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

The virtual event, scheduled for this Friday, will include a Q&A moderated by the musical's director, Thomas Kail, and a special performance.

"It would mean a lot if you were in the (virtual) room where the reunion happens," a fundraising pitch to Biden supporters said.

The "Hamilton" get-together is one of several reunions organized to raise dollars for the ex-VP's campaign.

Earlier this month, a livestreamed reunion of HBO's "Veep," with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, reportedly raised more than $500,000 for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

This Wednesday, the cast of "The West Wing" is reuniting for a "virtual trivia night" to raise money for the Biden Victory Fund, the joint fundraising committee set up between the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee.