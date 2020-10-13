Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenArizona, Virginia observe Indigenous Peoples Day for first time instead of Columbus Day Democrats need to change messaging on abortion Donald Trump is a (tax) loser, just like a lot of other people MORE is mocking President Trump Donald John TrumpTwo ethics groups call on House to begin impeachment inquiry against Barr Trump relishes return to large rallies following COVID-19 diagnosis McGrath: McConnell 'can't get it done' on COVID-19 relief MORE for declining to participate in a second debate with Joe Biden Joe BidenMcConnell challenger dodges court packing question 'Hamilton' cast to reunite for Biden fundraiser Trump relishes return to large rallies following COVID-19 diagnosis MORE, calling him a "chicken" for rejecting the digital event.

"He knows that he just got spanked in that first debate," the Massachusetts Democrat said of Trump in a Tuesday interview on the daytime talk show "The Real."

"My first thought," Warren told the show hosts before making a clucking sound, "[he's a] total chicken."

Trump said last week that he wouldn't engage in a virtual debate with Biden, after the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) announced that the planned Oct. 15 event would not be in-person to protect the health of those involved.

Trump — who announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 days after the first debate — called a virtual debate a "waste of time," claiming without evidence that the CPD is "trying to protect" his Democratic opponent.

The debate scheduled for this Thursday has been canceled, but one set for Oct. 22 is still on the books.

Biden's campaign has announced that on Thursday he will instead participate in an ABC townhall.

During the first presidential debate last month, Warren said, Trump "got out there and he blustered, and he strutted around. And a lot of Americans who might've been on the fence, who might've supported him the last time around, said, 'I'm done with this guy.'"

The heated Sep. 29 debate saw Trump repeatedly interrupting and berating Biden, with the former vice president occasionally reciprocating.

Polls indicate that most viewers thought Biden won the debate but disliked the event overall.

"I think right now he'd like to say that he really wants to debate again. I think Joe Biden should call his bluff," Warren said.

"One of two things will happen: either Trump will back up or Trump won't show up, and either way I think the American people in even bigger numbers are turning away from Donald Trump," Warren said. "They're ready to change the channel on him."