Michelle Obama shares pro-Biden music video featuring Black Eyed Peas, Jennifer Hudson

Michelle Obama is sharing a new pro-Joe Biden music video from the Black Eyed Peas and Jennifer Hudson that encourages Americans to "vote love" on Election Day.

The former first lady tweeted to her more than 17 million followers on Tuesday:

If you believe that America deserves better, vote for Joe and Kamala like your life depends on it. But don’t stop there — get everyone you know to vote for them, too. https://t.co/vS12U5kabm https://t.co/BSn5AJfyAQ — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 20, 2020

The song is an updated version of the Black Eyed Peas's 2003 hit, "Where is the Love?" Lyrics from the tune, dubbed "The Love," include "I think the whole world is addicted to the drama. / Only attracted to things that'll bring the trauma."

As Hudson sings, the song is spliced with clips of Biden delivering his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in August. Images of nationwide protests against police brutality are shown as will.i.am denounces white supremacists, singing, "Because if you only have love for your own race, Then you only leave space to discriminate."

"Character is on the ballot. Compassion, decency, science, democracy — they're all on the ballot," Biden says in the four-minute video.

Obama has been a vocal advocate of get-out-the-vote efforts leading up to the Nov. 3 election. She launched her voter registration and engagement organization, When We All Vote, in 2018.