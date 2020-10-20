Melania Trump cancels campaign appearance over 'lingering cough'

Melania Trump Melania TrumpThe Hill's Campaign Report: Early in-person voting kicks off in Florida | Biden lays low to prep for debate | Trump rips Fauci on call with campaign staff Melania Trump to appear at Pennsylvania rally Fauci says he was 'absolutely not' surprised Trump got coronavirus after Rose Garden event MORE is nixing a planned appearance at a Pennsylvania campaign rally for President Trump Donald John TrumpNearly 300 former national security officials sign Biden endorsement letter DC correspondent on the death of Michael Reinoehl: 'The folks I know in law enforcement are extremely angry about it' Late night hosts targeted Trump over Biden 97 percent of the time in September: study MORE due to a cough in the wake of her coronavirus diagnosis.

The first lady won't join her husband in Erie on Tuesday because of a "lingering cough," according to her chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham Stephanie GrishamThe Memo: Trump grapples with credibility gap in crisis President Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE.

Earlier this month, the Trumps announced that they had both tested positive for COVID-19. The president was hospitalized for three nights in the wake of his diagnosis.

Grisham told ITK in a Tuesday statement that Trump "continues to feel better every day following her recovery from COVID-19, but with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be traveling today."

The rally in swing state Pennsylvania was poised to be Trump's first appearance at a non-convention campaign event for her husband in more than a year, and her first public engagement since contracting the coronavirus.

Last week, Trump said in a statement posted on the White House's website that she had tested negative for the coronavirus, writing that she hoped "to resume my duties as soon as I can."