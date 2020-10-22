Cher to campaign for Biden in Nevada, Arizona

Cher Cherilyn (Cher) SarkisianCher says she offered to volunteer at post office Biden offers to open for Cher after she tweets her support Cher: Michigan governor 'took advantage' of people MORE is hitting the campaign trail, heading to two swing states just ahead of the election to voice her support for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump and advisers considering firing FBI director after election: WaPo Obama to campaign for Biden in Florida Supreme Court reinstates ban on curbside voting in Alabama MORE.

The "Believe" singer will travel to Las Vegas on Saturday before going to Phoenix the next day, Biden's campaign announced Thursday. The former vice president's campaign didn't offer any additional details about the star-studded stops.

Cher raised nearly $2 million for Biden's campaign in an LGBTQ-themed virtual fundraiser last month.

The 74-year-old performer — an outspoken critic of President Trump — was an early Biden supporter. Back in December of 2018 she told ITK in an interview when asked who she might root for in 2020, "I know Joe Biden and I know him to be a really great man."