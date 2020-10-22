Lizzo seeks to juice Biden's campaign in Michigan

Lizzo is heading to her hometown in swing state Michigan to campaign for Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump and advisers considering firing FBI director after election: WaPo Obama to campaign for Biden in Florida Supreme Court reinstates ban on curbside voting in Alabama MORE.

The "Good as Hell" singer is poised to travel to Detroit on Friday and speak at an event for the Democratic presidential nominee urging early voting.

The same day, she'll make a stop in Harper Woods, a Detroit suburb, to "have a conversation with young people about early voting," according to the Biden campaign.

The 32-year-old songwriter and performer is one of several high-profile entertainment figures to make a starry push for Biden before the Nov. 3 election.

In the past week alone, the Biden campaign has touted events with Cher, Tiffany Haddish and Shaquille O'Neal in a push to mobilize voters.