Harry Styles backs Biden: 'If I could vote in America, I'd vote with kindness'

As a British citizen, he can't vote in next week's presidential election, but that isn't stopping Harry Styles from giving former Vice President Joe Biden a boost.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer tweeted his endorsement of the Democratic presidential nominee on Tuesday, writing to his more than 35 million followers:

If I could vote in America, I’d vote with kindness. https://t.co/GQ8tw3Rqpl — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 27, 2020

The 26-year-old former One Direction boy bander hasn't weighed in much on American politics, but did say in a 2017 New York Times interview that the world was in a "difficult time."

"It's a time when it's very easy to feel incredibly sad about a lot of things," Styles said, when asked about President Trump, the Black Lives Matter movement and Brexit.