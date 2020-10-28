Groups bring everything from pizza to jokes to voters waiting in long lines

From fresh-out-of-the oven pizza to fiery one-liners, groups are working to keep voters well-fed and entertained as they cast their ballots.

One organization called Pizza to the Polls says on Election Day it’ll “deliver the one thing that pairs perfectly with freedom: piping hot 'za.”

The group solicits reports of long voting lines across the country and coordinates with local pizza joints to deliver pies to hungry voters. Formed during the 2016 election, the nonprofit says it’s not affiliated with either political party: “Ain’t nothing partisan about trying to make voting less of a drag.”

To deal with the coronavirus pandemic this year, Pizza to the Polls — which says it has already sent nearly 7,000 pizzas to 455 early voting places in 34 states — launched a food truck program. It’s teaming up with eateries, including Milk Bar and Shake Shack, to deploy more than 185 trucks to 25 cities to deliver free grub.

Long lines have been reported in several states as voters attempt to avoid potentially bigger crowds next Tuesday by voting early. In New York City, more than 700 people wrapped around two blocks over the weekend for early voting, with similar scenes playing out in parts of California, Maryland and elsewhere

A record-breaking 62 million-plus Americans have cast their ballots early, according to the U.S. Elections Project.

Another group, Abortion Access Front (AAF), is offering a side of laughs to go with long voting lines.

The abortion rights advocate is hosting a 12-hour virtual comedy marathon on Nov. 3. Among the comedians yukking it up across social media platforms: “Daily Show” co-creator and AAF founder Lizz Winstead, Judy Gold, Baron Vaughn, Jenny Yang and Alonzo Bodden, among others.

“AAF can’t bring snacks and drinks for every American voter, but we can bring comedians to keep you laughing and stave off utter boredom,” the group said in a statement about what it’s calling its “Vote. No Joke” lineup.

“Comedians have historically been who we turn to when the world turns upside down,” Winstead said, praising comics volunteering their time and talents “to keeping folks energized in the lines at the polls on Election Day.”

Other performers are providing a soundtrack to endless waits. Joy to the Polls, described as a nonpartisan collective of performing artists and activists, is providing a steady stream of dancing and singing at polling locations.

The musical artists were out in force just days ago in Philadelphia, with videos on social media showing entertainers leading waiting voters in a cha-cha dance.

“We have rampant voter suppression in the U.S.,” organizer Nelini Stamp told The Guardian about Joy to the Polls’s efforts.

“We wanted to figure out a way so while people are outside of the polling station, we can bring them a feeling of safety and a feeling of joy.”