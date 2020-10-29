Star-studded 'Telethon for America' seeks to get out the vote

Sacha Baron Cohen, Alicia Keys, Kerry Washington and Orlando Bloom are picking up the phone and participating in a star-studded get-out-the-vote telethon on the eve of Election Day.

The celebrities are all appearing as part of the "Telethon for America." The virtual Monday event aims to "create the biggest voter turnout in history and combat voter suppression and disinformation," according to the nonpartisan, anti-corruption group RepresentUs, which is hosting it.

Also poised to join the telethon: Olivia Munn, Amy Schumer Amy Beth SchumerAll-star celebrities to host TV special to 'celebrate the power of voting' Celebrities go nude for PSA on naked ballots Hillicon Valley: House panel says Intelligence Community not equipped to address Chinese threats | House approves bill to send cyber resources to state, local governments MORE, Rosario Dawson, America Ferrera, Dennis Quaid, Mark Ruffalo, Chelsea Handler, Billy Ray Cyrus, Alyssa Milano, Busy Philipps, Debra Messing, Phil McGraw, Sophia Bush and Tanya Tucker, among others.

The telethon will include live performances, comedy and a live celebrity video bank, during which entertainers will call fans and encourage them to vote, organizers said Thursday.

"Flipping the traditional telethon on its head, instead of donations, viewers are asked to make a pledge to cast their vote on Nov. 3rd and to bring their friends to the polls," RepresentUs said in a statement.

"No matter what side you’re on, voting is how we take care of each other. It’s how we protect the things that make us American. A huge turnout is how we can protect the election and make cheating or complaints of fraud moot," actress and political activist Milano said of the event, which she's executive producing. "It’s why this telethon matters so much — it helps us take care of each other."

The "Telethon for America" will air at 9 p.m. on Nov. 2 on Free Speech TV and RepresentUs's social media platforms, as well as simulcast on the event's website.