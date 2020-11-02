Lady Gaga is firing back at President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump rebukes FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden bus MORE after he tied her alleged stance on fracking to her support of Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump rebukes FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden bus MORE.

The 34-year-old "Rain on Me" singer is poised to campaign with the Democratic presidential nominee in swing-state Pennsylvania on Monday, joining him at a drive-in rally in Pittsburgh. She released a series of videos and social media posts in recent days voicing her support for the former vice president.

Trump took notice, tweeting early Monday morning:

...As I said at the debate – “Will you remember that Texas?Pennsylvania? Ohio? New Mexico?” I will always protect American Energy and American Jobs! Get out and VOTE #MAGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

The performer, born Stefani Germanotta, responded to an earlier statement from Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh that dubbed her an "anti-fracking activist" and knocked Biden as prioritizing "the desires of the liberal Hollywood elite and the radical left."

HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris https://t.co/k2ODfQNkF3 pic.twitter.com/Iy3Nj8aYMR — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020

Gaga was reportedly part of a group called Artists Against Fracking founded by Yoko Ono in 2012.

Trump and his campaign have consistently argued that Biden would end fracking if elected, a move they say would hurt voters in states such as Pennsylvania.

Biden has insisted he would not ban all fracking. The ex-VP has proposed banning new gas and oil permits on federal land, which only accounts for a small percentage of the industry.