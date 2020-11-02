Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women

Singer Lady Gaga slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump rebukes FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden bus MORE at a Monday rally for Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump rebukes FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden bus MORE, saying the president “believes his fame gives him the right to grab” women.

The singer, who campaigned with Biden in Pittsburgh on the eve of Election Day, gave a short address to the crowd at the drive-in rally, saying that “now is your chance to vote” against Trump.

“To all the women and all the men with daughters and sisters and mothers, everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters or sisters or mothers or wives by any part of their bodies,” she said. “Vote for Joe. He’s a good person.”

The singer and actress encouraged all eligible voters to show up at their polling places tomorrow if they haven’t voted already.

“We need all of you to vote,” she said. “I know you've seen the polls, the record number of early and mail-in votes. It’s tempting to feel comfortable and confident and sit back, but now is not the time to feel comfortable and sit back.”

“Now is the time to show up and vote like this country depends on it — because it does,” she said.

Lady Gaga performed later during the rally, singing “Shallow,” telling Pennsylvanians that “you got a lot of heart” and that “this is not a shallow people.”

Her song followed a performance by John Legend and Common and speeches from Joe Biden's wife, Jill Biden, and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisBiden begins two-day campaign sprint in battleground Pennsylvania Trump praises Texas supporters who surrounded Biden-Harris bus FBI investigating Biden bus surrounded by pro-Trump cars: report MORE (D-Calif.).