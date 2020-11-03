Kanye West says he's casting his first presidential vote for himself

Kanye West Kanye Omari WestPolarized campaign leaves little room for third-party hopefuls Kanye West takes out two full pages in New York Times to tout candidacy New 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' clip reveals Khloé tested positive for COVID-19 MORE says he's casting a ballot in a presidential election for the first time — for himself.

The "Yeezus" rapper — who launched a long-shot White House bid in July —tweeted on Tuesday:

God is so good Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me. — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

West, running under the Birthday Party, failed to make the ballot in most states and has polled in the low single digits when included in surveys.

The 43-year-old entertainer, who has said he has bipolar disorder, had previously been a prominent supporter of President Trump. Cameras showed him visiting the Oval Office in 2018 sporting a pro-Trump "Make America Great Again" hat in a public display of support for the president.

In an August interview, West said he is "not denying" that his campaign, whose state-level ballot efforts have been linked to GOP operatives, was seeking to hurt the candidacy of Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

West's wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, also tweeted an Election Day message to her more than 67 million Twitter followers, sharing a link to former first lady Michelle Obama's voter registration and engagement organization, When We All Vote: