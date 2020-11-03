Cardi B says she got up early to vote for Biden in person

Cardi B is sharing an Election Day message with her fans: "Go vote, you f---ers."

The "WAP" rapper said Tuesday that she woke up early to cast a ballot in the presidential race.

"I voted, it was easy-peasy. The hardest part was getting out the f---ing call," the 28-year-old entertainer told the camera in an Instagram video she filmed while sporting a pair of "I voted" stickers on the bridge of her nose.

"Go vote," Cardi B, who was born Belcalis Almánzar, said. "It feels good after you voted, it feels like you just did something. I don't know, I swear it's like a weird feeling."

The performer has been a vocal critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE. After initially backing Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTeens turn to TikTok to boost Biden Florida Democratic strategist says Biden may not have done enough to shake Trump's socialism claims Judd Gregg: Destruction of the Senate MORE in the Democratic primary, Cardi B endorsed Biden after the Vermont Independent exited the race.

“I’m just gonna go with Joe Biden Joe BidenLady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed Tillis-Cunningham race in NC could decide Senate majority MORE because I cannot see the next step of America being ran by number 45,” she said in April.