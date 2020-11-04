Kanye floats 2024 bid as election night results come in

Kanye West Kanye Omari WestPolarized campaign leaves little room for third-party hopefuls Kanye West takes out two full pages in New York Times to tout candidacy New 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' clip reveals Khloé tested positive for COVID-19 MORE, a 2020 White House hopeful, is delivering a terse reaction to Tuesday's election night results — and hinting at another presidential run.

The "Yeezus" rapper, who launched a long-shot presidential bid under the Birthday Party in July, tweeted his apparent disappointment with the election results to his nearly 31 million followers early Wednesday morning. In his message, he indicated that he would make another White House run in four years:

ADVERTISEMENT

West, 43, had failed to make the ballot in most states and polled in the low single digits when included in surveys ahead of Election Day. Early results on Tuesday showed he failed to make a dent in any state race.

West declared earlier Tuesday that he was voting in a presidential race for the first time, casting a ballot for himself.

The entertainer and fashion designer, who has said he has bipolar disorder, had previously been a prominent supporter of President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE. Cameras captured him visiting the Oval Office in 2018 sporting a "Make America Great Again" and delivering remarks alongside the president.

In an August interview, West said he was "not denying" that his campaign, whose state-level ballot efforts had been linked to GOP operatives, was seeking to hurt the candidacy of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenLady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed Tillis-Cunningham race in NC could decide Senate majority MORE.