Matthew McConaughey says he'd consider trading acting for politics by running for governor of Texas.

"I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me," the "True Detective" star said Tuesday on "The Hugh Hewitt Show" when asked about the prospect of making a gubernatorial run.

"I would say this: Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested," the Lone Star State-born performer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is up for reelection in 2022.

"I want to get behind personal values to rebind our social contracts with each other as Americans, as people again," McConaughey told Hewitt.

The country, he said, doesn't "trust each other."

"That leads to us not trust in ourselves, which if that becomes epidemic, then we’ve got anarchy," the actor said. "I’m all for the individual, and I think it’s for — to make collective change that the individual needs to look in the mirror and say, 'How can I be a little bit better today?'"

The 51-year-old Academy Award winner, who has shied away in past interviews from talking politics, touched on former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden46 percent of voters say Trump should concede immediately: poll Michigan county reverses course, votes unanimously to certify election results GOP senator: Trump shouldn't fire top cybersecurity official MORE's win over President Trump Donald John Trump46 percent of voters say Trump should concede immediately: poll Michigan county reverses course, votes unanimously to certify election results GOP senator: Trump shouldn't fire top cybersecurity official MORE in the White House race earlier this month.

"Coming out of the election right now, we’ve got to stabilize. This country’s got to stabilize first before we start to say, OK, here’s how we’re marching out of this together, forward," he said.

When Trump was first elected in 2016, McConaughey said, "A lot of people that I know on the far left were in denial after he had become the president."

"I remember saying, well look, regardless of [Trump's] politics, in the very first question, what do we say in America is successful? What do we give credit and respect?" McConaughey asked. "The top two things are money and fame. And I said guys, just on a very base level, Trump has those, so I don’t know why we should be so surprised that he got elected."