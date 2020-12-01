Former Senate hopeful auctioning off Harley Davidson featured prominently in her campaign ads

A former Senate hopeful is selling a signature component of her campaign ads: her Harley Davidson.

MJ Hegar, a combat veteran who lost her Demcoratic bid to unseat Sen. John Cornyn John CornynSenate GOP open to confirming Yellen to be Biden's Treasury secretary Biden budget pick sparks battle with GOP Senate Trump's NATO ambassador pledges 'seamless' transition to Biden administration MORE (R-Texas) last month, is attempting to part with her 2016 motorcycle, which shared the spotlight with her on the campaign trail.

Hegar was seen sporting a leather jacket and helmet on her Harley in each of her Senate campaign ads. In a February spot, she coasted down a rural road as a narrator said, "MJ Hegar is taking on the toughest fights." A September ad showed her pulling into her house's garage on her bike, before removing her duds as she greeted her family.

Hegar, 44, tweeted a link to the eBay listing for the political hog this week, writing it would be ideal "if you're still looking for that perfect Christmas present for the Harley fan/political junkie in your life."

Know anyone who wants to take a spin on the MJ for Texas motorcycle? Please forward them this link...I'm selling it on @eBay! If you're still looking for that perfect Christmas present for the Harley fan/political junkie in your life... https://t.co/O3IgQKbYnM — MJ Hegar (@mjhegar) November 29, 2020

There currently aren't any bids for the $8,000 chopper. The listing describes Hegar's ride as "mint condition, very low miles" and a "great bike used in all of the MJ for Texas ads during the statewide U.S. Senate campaign."

The eBay auction for Hegar's bike ends on Sunday.