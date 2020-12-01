Lawyer who inspired ABC's 'For Life' to run for mayor of New York

Isaac Wright Jr., whose life is the basis of the ABC series "For Life," officially announced his bid for mayor of New York City on Tuesday.

Wright was sentenced to life in prison in 1991 following a wrongful conviction for crimes including alleged activity as a drug kingpin. He studied law while he was incarcerated and served as a proxy lawyer for other inmates before ultimately arguing for his own innocence in court, according to his campaign website.

He says now that he is ready to take on a new challenge and is running as a Democrat against Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) in next year's election.

"I understood law enforcement in such a way that I was able to get a law enforcement officer, a veteran, to actually come clean and admit fault, even though he was facing prison time. The years of dealing with those issues allowed me to take that experience and individually turn an officer around. I think I could do the same thing with the NYPD," Wright said of his mayoral hopes in an interview with People magazine.

Wright's platform includes a pledge to "address the racial, economic, environmental, and educational injustices that plague our city’s institutions." He says, however, that he is not an activist.

"I don’t consider myself a true activist, in the sense that I don’t like to do a lot of talking. I’ll ask once or twice, and then it's time to fight," Wright told People. "That’s the core of my makeup: to fight for what's right."

Wright passed the bar in 2008 and currently serves as an attorney with Hunt, Hamlin & Ridley, the largest African American-owned law firm in New Jersey, according to its website.

"In my experience in life, nothing good happens, most of the time, without a fight," Wright said. "You can scream, you can holler, you can protest — which are all good things, because we have to be heard — but no real, significant changes occur without rolling up your sleeves and getting into a fight."