Patton Oswalt, Sarah Silverman among comedians 'Riffing for the Georgia Runoffs'

A group of high-profile comedians — including Sarah Silverman, Patton Oswalt, "The Daily Show's" Dulcé Sloan and Sarah Cooper — is working to get out the vote ahead of the Georgia Senate runoffs next month.

The comedy pros are poised to appear at "Riffing for the Georgia Runoffs," a virtual fundraiser, on Dec. 18.

Proceeds from the $10 ticket sales for the event featured on RushTix and being livestreamed from Atlanta will go to voter mobilization efforts ahead of the Jan. 5 election, according to organizers.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerGeorgia Senate battle is a high stakes poker game South Dakota governor travels out of state amid state's spike in case US election spending exceeds GDP of numerous countries MORE (R-Ga.) is facing off against Democratic challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock and Sen. David Perdue David PerdueUS election spending exceeds GDP of numerous countries Pompeo to deliver speech in Georgia ahead of Senate runoffs McEnany implicitly acknowledges Biden's election win MORE (R-Ga.) is taking on Democrat Jon Ossoff in a pair of races that will determine the balance of power in the upper chamber.

Silverman, a vocal critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report Warren signals concerns about bipartisan coronavirus framework Pompeos spent over K in taxpayer funds for State Dept dinners MORE, has already been urging her fans to get out the vote in Georgia. In a tweet last week, she asked her more than 12 million Twitter followers to celebrate her 50th birthday "by registering friends in Georgia" to vote ahead of the deadline, which was Monday.

Cooper, a Georgia Tech graduate who rose to fame with her viral parodies of Trump, has also been outspoken in her support for the Democratic Senate hopefuls.

"Make sure everyone you know has a plan to vote," the star of the Netflix special "Everything's Fine" said. She pleaded for voters to "please for the love of God rid us" of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellWarren signals concerns about bipartisan coronavirus framework Georgia Senate battle is a high stakes poker game Overnight Health Care: Biden unveils health team with Becerra, Murthy, Walensky in top roles | Trump officials deny turning down additional doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine | Fauci: Christmas could be worse than Thanksgiving for coronavirus spread MORE (R-Ky.).

The comedy event isn't the only star-studded virtual gathering ahead of the Peach State vote. "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Pearl Jam will team up for a Dec. 15 fundraiser aimed at mobilizing Latinos in the state, and the cast of HBO's "Veep," including star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, reunited this week for a table read to support voter turnout.