Hollywood stars make final get-out-the-vote push in Georgia

Hollywood is making a final push to get Georgia voters to the polls as all eyes turn to the Senate runoff elections in the Peach State.

The outcome of Tuesday's vote will determine which party will control the upper chamber.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerTrump's final push for Georgia runoff dominated by personal grievances Trump at Georgia rally says he hopes Pence 'comes through for us' Raffensperger demands Perdue apologize after wife got death threats following November call for resignation MORE (R) is facing off against Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock, while Sen. David Perdue David PerdueTrump's final push for Georgia runoff dominated by personal grievances Raffensperger demands Perdue apologize after wife got death threats following November call for resignation Wall Street zeros in on Georgia runoffs MORE (R), whose first term ended Sunday, is trying to fend off a challenge from Jon Ossoff (D).

ADVERTISEMENT

As voting began on Tuesday, several high-profile celebrities urged Georgians to cast their ballots in the races.

Viola Davis, star of Netflix's new adaptation of "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," shared information on polling locations, while Broadway star Audra McDonald said Georgia's voters could "take us across [the] finish line!"

Let’s do this Georgia! 81 million + people are counting on you to take us across finish line!!! https://t.co/NQ3vUSVhyK — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) January 5, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

"Madea Family Funeral" director and star Tyler Perry, whose production studio is based in Atlanta, said in a Tuesday video posted on Twitter that the absentee ballot he requested "never came," so he was heading out to vote in-person.

"Hollywood's" Darren Criss lamented that historically Georgia Democrats haven't had as much turnout for runoff elections but asked his Twitter followers, "Whadayasay we change that history up."

Georgia Democrats- Dems have had a history of not turning out for runoff elections the same big way they do for generals. But hey, since this past year has been all about doing things a little differently, whadayasay we change that history up and push things forward today... https://t.co/z9Ky4jskrt — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) January 5, 2021

"Little Fires Everywhere's" Kerry Washington, who emceed one night of last year's virtual Democratic National Convention, actress Emmy Rossum and tennis legend Billie Jean King also shared their own get-out-the-vote messages.

Georgia, a state of superheroes. About to save this democracy — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 5, 2021

All eyes are on you, Georgia! Polls are open! Let's get this!!! :) — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) January 5, 2021