Celebrities are going gaga for Stacey Abrams, whose voter mobilization efforts in Georgia are credited with helping put Democrats within reach of a pair of Senate runoff election wins.

Many Hollywood figures heaped praise on Abrams, a former Democratic gubernatorial candidate, after Democrat Raphael Warnock was projected early Wednesday to have defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerWarnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff The Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority MORE (R-Ga.) in their Senate race.

Democrat Jon Ossoff also declared victory in his Senate runoff election against Republican David Perdue David PerdueThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority Warnock declares victory in Georgia Senate runoff as race remains too close to call MORE, whose term officially ended Sunday, although that race had not been called by the Associated Press as of Wednesday morning. A win in both of the elections by Democrats would give the party control of the upper chamber.

"Avengers" star Mark Ruffalo and Cher, two prominent Democratic supporters and critics of President Trump Donald TrumpWarnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff The Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don't object to election results MORE, were part of a chorus of performers lauding Abrams's work in the Peach State.

.@staceyabrams is a real superhero. Once again saving us all. pic.twitter.com/rOEFUM63Hs — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 6, 2021

STACEY ABRAMS IS A

GODDESS — Cher (@cher) January 6, 2021

Comedian Chelsea Handler and "Frozen" songwriter Kristen Anderson-Lopez suggested statues be erected in Abrams's honor, and "West Wing" alum Richard Schiff floated making her "person of the year," while actress Rosanna Arquette predicted the Fair Fight Action founder would be the recipient of the country's highest civilian honor.

It’s time for a new statues in the state of Georgia. start with Stacey Abrams, Latosha Brown, a little splash of white male decency, Raffensberger, and all of Georgia’s voting heroes. This is a beautiful day in the history of America and just what we needed to come out of 2020. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 6, 2021

Stacey Abrams should get a statue or monument. pic.twitter.com/ol68pKcEC2 — Kristen Anderson-Lopez (@Lyrikris10) January 6, 2021

Stacey Abrams

should be Time’s Person of the Year! https://t.co/y8qTrPhz0S — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) January 6, 2021

I’ll bet The day will come when President Joseph Biden bestows Stacey Abrams with the medal of freedom bringing honor back to it — ✌rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 6, 2021

"The Trial of the Chicago 7's" Michael Keaton, "Schitt's Creek" star Dan Levy and singer Michelle Branch also lauded 47-year-old Abrams:

What Stacey Abrams has done is inestimable and patriotic and heroic!

“Like an old sweet song....” — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 6, 2021