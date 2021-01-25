Ohio Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden's crisis agenda hits headwinds Bipartisan Senate gang to talk with Biden aide on coronavirus relief The Hill's Morning Report - Biden takes office, calls for end to 'uncivil war' MORE's (R) retirement announcement is sparking calls for basketball great Lebron James to take a shot at his seat.

Portman said Monday that he wouldn't seek a third term in 2022, saying partisanship and the "increasingly polarized country" played a role in his decision.

Social media quickly began buzzing following Portman's announcement, with many users voicing their support for the Los Angeles Laker player to become Sen. James.

The 36-year-old sports star and philanthropist, who was born in Akron, Ohio, and played 11 seasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers, has frequently weighed in on political and social justice issues and was a prominent critic of former President Trump Donald TrumpMore than two-thirds of Americans approve of Biden's coronavirus response: poll Sarah Huckabee Sanders to run for governor Mexico's president tests positive for COVID-19 MORE.

LeBron James could secure the all-time scoring record and run for Senate in the same year. https://t.co/2UOte84Vzy — Hugh Howey (@hughhowey) January 25, 2021

LeBron James for Ohio's open US Senate seat, and yes I'm totally serious (thread) — Carl Gibson (@crgibs) January 25, 2021

Lebron James for Senate 2022 — Becca Osmolski Prakash (@BeccaNoori) January 25, 2021

A rep for James didn't return ITK's request for comment.

The four-time NBA champion, who launched his voting rights organization More Than a Vote in 2020, has shut down talk of a political run before.

"No, I'm not considering it," James said last year, after Houston Rockets player DeMarcus Cousins suggested he make a White House bid.