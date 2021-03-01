Clinton, Pelosi holding online Women's Day fundraiser with Chrissy Teigen, Amanda Gorman

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump shows he holds stranglehold on GOP, media in CPAC barnburner Biden brings back bipartisan meetings at the White House McCarthy: 'I would bet my house' GOP takes back lower chamber in 2022 MORE (D-Calif.) will be holding a fundraising event on International Women’s Day next week with former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonMedia circles wagons for conspiracy theorist Neera Tanden The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by The AIDS Institute - Senate ref axes minimum wage, House votes today on relief bill Democratic strategists start women-run media consulting firm MORE.

In an announcement detailing the event on Monday, Clinton said the virtual March 8 fundraiser will include appearances from inaugural poet Amanda Gorman and model and author Chrissy Teigen.

"I know it’s been a difficult year. I’m so grateful for events like these that have allowed us all to safely stay connected with one another," Clinton says in the announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The invitation links to a page paid for by PAC to the Future, Pelosi’s political action committee, for guests to register to view the virtual conversation.

In next year's midterm elections, House Democrats will be fighting to expand their control in the lower chamber after underperforming last November. The party lost 11 seats in total in the chamber after last year, even as Democrats recaptured the White House and the Senate.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (N.Y.), chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, has expressed confidence the party will be able to expand its majority in the House, where Democrats currently hold the chamber’s smallest majority in modern history, if lawmakers are able to stay more unified and take effective action on the coronavirus pandemic and the economy.