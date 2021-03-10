Matthew McConaughey says he's seriously weighing a gubernatorial run in his home state of Texas.

The "True Detective" actor, who's publicly flirted with a political bid before, went a step further in an episode of Crime Stoppers of Houston's "The Balanced Voice" podcast on Wednesday.

After host and Crime Stoppers CEO Rania Mankarious mentioned running for governor in the Lone Star State, McConaughey replied, "It's a true consideration."

Asked how he could carry on life lessons through the next generation, the "Greenlights" author said he has an eye on the future.

"I'm looking into now again, what is my leadership role?" said McConaughey, 51.

"Because I do think I have some things to teach and share, and what is my role? What's my category in my next chapter of life that I'm going into?" he added.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is up for reelection next year.

McConaughey didn't rule out a run for the governor's office when asked about it on "The Hugh Hewitt Show" in November.

"I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me," the Academy Award winner said.

"I would say this," McConaughey added. "Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested."