Poll: Majority want to see McConaughey, Dwayne Johnson run for office

A majority of people want the next roles that Matthew McConaughey and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson play to be those of a real-life politician, according to a new online survey.

The poll, released Tuesday from consumer research platform Piplsay, finds that 58 percent of respondents said they would like to see McConaughey launch a Texas gubernatorial bid and Johnson run for president.

"Interstellar" star McConaughey has repeatedly called a political run in the Lone Star State a "true consideration," and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is up for reelection next year.

"I'm looking into now again, what is my leadership role?" McConaughey said in an interview last month.

Pro-wrestler-turned-"Jumanji" actor Johnson has also repeatedly flirted with entering the world of politics.

"I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted," Johnson, 48, said in February.

Forty-five percent of the 30,138 Americans polled in the online Piplsay survey expressed support for Hollywood stars who trade the entertainment world for Capitol Hill, responding celebrities are "free to do what they want." Thirteen percent said performers "must just stick to acting," while 11 percent said they "must stick to political activism at most."

The vast majority of those surveyed, 81 percent, said celeb endorsements can influence public opinion. Twelve percent weren't sure about the effect of such endorsements, and 7 percent said Hollywood support doesn't sway the country one way or another.

The survey also questioned which celebrities respondents would like to see land in the Oval Office. Tom Hanks came out on top among male stars, with 22 percent of people in the survey saying they'd like the "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" actor run to become commander in chief, followed by Will Smith with 21 percent of the vote, and George Clooney with 17 percent.

Angelina Jolie snagged the prime spot among women — 30 percent of those surveyed supported the actress and director attempting to become President Jolie. Oprah Winfrey Oprah Gail WinfreyPiers Morgan takes to Tucker Carlson to make case on Meghan Hulu to produce '1619' series examining slavery Tucker Carlson to air Piers Morgan interview on Fox streaming service MORE was the runner-up, with 27 percent of the vote, and Dolly Parton rounded out the top three, with 12 percent.

The survey was conducted from April 2-4. It did not list a margin of error.