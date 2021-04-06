Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly eyeing a bid for governor of California.

The former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reality TV star and Olympian is "talking with political consultants as she actively explores a run" in the Golden State, Axios reported Tuesday.

Jenner's manager, Sophia Hutchins, had previously shot down the idea of a gubernatorial bid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenner "has never considered running for governor and is very happy doing the work that she is doing to promote LGBT rights and spending time with her 18 grandchildren and 10 children," Hutchins said in February. Jenner, 71, came out as transgender in 2015.

But according to Axios, the longtime Republican is exploring a run with the help of GOP fundraiser Caroline Wren as California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomDemocratic governors urge Biden to remove SALT cap Suspect in California shooting knew victims: police Steyer says he has 'no plans' to run for public office again MORE (D) faces a recall effort.

Jenner had previously flirted with a political bid in 2017, saying at the time that she had "considered" running for Senate in California. "I like the political side of it," Jenner said. A challenge in the state to Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinWokeWorld comes for 'oppressor' Obama: Activists rip school being named after 'deporter in chief' Senators press for answers in Space Command move decision The Hill's Morning Report - Biden tasks Harris on border; news conference today MORE never materialized.

A spokesman for Jenner didn't immediately return ITK's request for comment.