Cindy McCain rejects idea of running for office: 'I've been there'

Cindy McCain is shooting down the idea of launching a political bid, saying she prefers to "sit back and watch others do it."

The widow of former Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainBush says he doesn't criticize other presidents to avoid risking friendship with Michelle Obama 'Real Housewives of the GOP' — Wannabe reality show narcissists commandeer the party George W. Bush: 'It's a problem that Americans are so polarized' they can't imagine him being friends with Michelle Obama MORE (R-Ariz.), who died of brain cancer in 2018, responded in a People magazine interview published Wednesday to a question about the potential for her own future political run.

"I've been there, I got through that," she says of life as the spouse of a six-term senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee. "I'll sit back and watch others do it and give my blessing."

ADVERTISEMENT

The 66-year-old author of "Stronger: Courage, Hope & Humor in my Life With John McCain" — who famously crossed party lines to endorse Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden overruled Blinken, top officials on initial refugee cap decision: report Suicide bombing hits Afghan security forces Jim Jordan, Val Demings get in shouting match about police during hearing MORE over then-President Trump Donald TrumpSt. Louis lawyer who pointed gun at Black Lives Matter protesters considering Senate run Chauvin found guilty as nation exhales US says Iran negotiations are 'positive' MORE in last year's White House race — also declined to confirm a report that she's poised to be tapped as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations World Food Program.

Her appointment would follow a tradition observed by former Presidents Obama, George W. Bush and Clinton — and later broken by Trump — of nominating at least one person from the opposing party to a Senate-confirmed position.

"I'm deeply grateful to be considered for anything," McCain told the magazine.

But, she added, "I haven't given up on the [Republican] party."

In her memoir, McCain reflects on the challenges of being a "political spouse."

"It's gratifying to be one-half of a partnership and have your life fully intertwined with the person you love," she writes, according to People. "But there's a yearning to be an independent person in your own right, too."

Another passage in the book details her experience dealing with media attention: "Part of the role of a political spouse is to laugh and smile at jokes you've heard a thousand times before, and to make it clear with your loyal gaze that there is no place else you'd rather be. ... I would feel a twinge in my back and want to kickoff my high-heeled shoes and just lie down."

"But as a political wife," McCain writes, "you never got to wiggle your toes."